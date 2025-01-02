Birubala's Legacy: How Assam Plans To Mark Day Against Superstitions?

The Assam Government has decided to observe May 13th every year as 'Day against Superstitious Beliefs' in order to honour the legacy of Late Padma Shri awardee and social reformer Birubala Rabha. In regard to this, the government has laid out guidelines to commemorate the day in a befitting manner across the state.

An official notification from the Assam Government informed that the main objective for commemoration of the day was to create awareness against superstitious beliefs harmful to the society and to promote scientific literacy, rational thinking and critical decision-making through a coordinated approach.

Several roles and responsibilities have been assigned to various departments for the day:

School Education Department and Higher Education Department have been asked to hold specific events in various educational institutions on the day. The events may preferably be conducted during the Morning Assembly and be adjusted to the first period of that School-day, class-wise. The department can also organize workshops and seminars in higher educational institutions on topics relevant to the occasion. The Department will also facilitate interactive sessions for the students and the community.

Involvement of students in community outreach programmes aimed at educating the public about the harmful effects of superstitions and promoting scientific reasoning will be encouraged, the notification added.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been asked to develop and disseminate information on common health-related superstitious beliefs prevalent in the society utilizing mass media channels.

The Panchayat & Rural Development Department will organize Special Gram Sabhas in every Gram Panchayat of the State on the assigned day to highlight issues relating to harmful effects of superstitious beliefs. Places and localities witnessing incidences of witch hunting in the past should be areas of special focus.

The Women & Child Development Department, in collaboration with NGOs, CBOs and other community-based groups working in the field, will organize awareness meetings and campaigns.

Science & Technology Department with the help of ASTE Council is already implementing various activities related to drive against superstitious beliefs across the State through its outreach network. To commemorate the "Day against Superstitious Beliefs", activities shall be actively carried out by Aryabhatta Science Centres spread across 219 blocks of the State besides relevant institutions and eco-clubs to spread the message of scientific and rational thinking.