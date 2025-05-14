ECI Releases The Final Result Of Assam Panchayat Poll

The counting of votes for the General Elections to the Panchayats in Assam concluded peacefully on Saturday. The process began at 8:00 AM and saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the dominant force across all tiers of the Panchayati Raj system. As per the data released by ECI, the results of the Panchayat Election 2025 are as follows.

Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Results:

In the Zilla Parishad Member category, the BJP secured a sweeping majority by winning 274 seats. The Indian National Congress followed with 72 seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) managed 27. The All India Democratic United Front (AIDUF) won 8 seats, Raijor Dal secured 3, and Independent candidates claimed 13 seats.

Anchalik Panchayat Member (APM) Results:

The BJP also led the Anchalik Panchayat Member category with a significant margin, bagging 1,261 seats. The Congress secured 481 seats, followed by AGP with 184, AIDUF with 64, and Raijor Dal with 17. The All India Trinamool Congress won 4 seats, while Asom Jatiya Parishad and Aam Aadmi Party secured 3 and 1 seats respectively. Independent candidates won 173 seats.

However, elections could not be held in three Gaon Panchayats under the APM category due to the absence of valid nominations in the districts of Darrang and Nalbari. Additionally, polling in one APM constituency in Sivasagar district was countermanded.

Gaon Panchayat Member Results:

The elections to 21,920 Gaon Panchayat wards were conducted without political party sponsorship. Results for all these wards have been declared accordingly.

With the conclusion of the counting process and declaration of results, the Model Code of Conduct enforced for the Panchayat Election 2025 has now ceased to be in effect.

