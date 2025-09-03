BJP Faces Turmoil as Senior Leaders Quit Ahead of 2026 Polls

In a significant political shift, senior BJP leaders Monsing Rongpi and Binanda Saikia have left the party and rejoined the Congress. Both leaders, who had long nurtured ambitions of becoming MLAs, reportedly decided to part ways with the BJP due to internal disagreements

Binanda Saikia, a close aide of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who had previously left Congress to join the BJP, has now decided to return to Congress. Saikia, a three-time MLA from the Sipajhar constituency, was also a close aide of former CM Sarbananda Sonowal. In the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections, he was denied a BJP ticket to contest, prompting his decision to switch back to Congress.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to the departing leaders, stating, “I wish those leaving the BJP all the best in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, in Kamalpur, Diganta Kalita, a close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been confirmed as the BJP candidate for the upcoming 2026 elections. Following this announcement, Satyabrata Kalita reportedly left the AGP.

Political analysts note that these high-profile exits signal growing unrest within the BJP and could influence the party’s prospects in several key constituencies ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

