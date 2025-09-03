"Congress Will Win 15 Seats In 2026 Assam Polls", Says Deputy Speaker

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will remain in power in Assam until 2047. He also called the Congress as a “rotten egg”, saying that the grand old party may secure a maximum of only 15 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Momin said the BJP’s ground-level preparations for elections are continuous.

“BJP is a party that works 365 days a year. In every booth, our workers listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat every month. This ensures a minimum level of engagement at the booth level. Additionally, numerous party programmes are held across all constituencies every month, including mandal, booth, and district-level meetings,” he said.

He also highlighted a recent rally in Guwahati, attended by all Panchayat representatives and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to illustrate the BJP’s organisational strength.

“We are fully prepared for elections at any time. Other parties, like Congress and regional parties, remain active only two to three months before polls,” Momin added.

Predicting a landslide victory for the BJP, Momin said, “If Congress indulges in minority appeasement politics, they may win 12-15 seats, not more. Congress only criticises PM Modi and our Chief Minister but does not work at the ground level. Voters today are intelligent and will see through their tactics.”

Further, Momin also attacked the Congress over alleged corruption during its rule, while contrasting it with the BJP’s focus on digitalisation and direct benefit transfers (DBT).

“During Congress’ tenure, corruption was rampant. Since Modi ji came to power, everything has been digitalised, and corruption has been minimised. Our people are against corruption, and BJP workers are dedicated to the nation’s development,” he said.

On the Northeast, Momin claimed, “Congress will never come to power in this region due to its misrule. Congress is a rotten egg, who will buy it? The people are now with BJP, which stands for development, peace, and economic upliftment of families.”

