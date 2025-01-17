163 Lives Lost in Road Accidents in Assam Since Dec 24: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that 163 people lost their lives in road accidents across the state between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025. He stated that this marks a 16.41% decline compared to the 195 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

However, despite the reduction, CM Sarma said that the loss of lives remains a grave concern and urged sustained efforts to enhance road safety.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Between 24th December 2024 and 15th January 2025, there were 163 fatalities, compared to 195 fatalities during the same period last year, marking a 16.41% decrease. While this improvement is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads."

Earlier yesterday, at least two people were killed in an accident in Morigaon district’s Laharighat after a public transport vehicle hit a two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as residents of Bowalguri village.

As per reports, a Tata Magic with registration AS 01 JC 1167 hit a motorcycle at Kushtoli village under the Laharighat tehsil of Morigaon. The deceased, Surajit Pator and Rabi Pator died on the spot. Their bodies were later recovered and taken for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider was severely injured earlier in the day in Guwahati. The accident took place near Dighalipukhuri as the scooty rider hit an ambulance from behind. The victim was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as traffic police officials arrived at the scene.