'BJP IT Cell & SIT Working Together on Zubeen's Case', Alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP’s IT cell and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked to investigate the death of music icon Zubeen Garg are working in tandem, saying that they are not serious about delivering justice to the late singer.

Speaking on public sentiment, Gogoi said the people of Assam have a single demand: justice for Zubeen Garg. “The government must conduct a proper investigation. This is a strong, clear, and emotional demand,” he added.

Gogoi criticized the BJP’s IT cell, claiming their focus is on protecting Shyamkanu Mahanta rather than ensuring justice for the singer.

“The IT cell and the SIT appear to be working in tandem. They are focusing on personal character issues instead of the facts. We are not looking to learn morality from them, nor do we expect them from the Chief Minister,” he said.

He alleged that so far, the SIT has taken no effective steps to investigate what happened in Singapore or on the yacht. He also noted the well-known close ties between the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family and Shyamkanu Mahanta’s family, suggesting that the CM may be trying to provide protection. Gogoi also slammed the comments made by CM Sarma from his official position, saying they were inappropriate.

“We still find it hard to believe that Zubeen Garg is no longer with us. I urge the authorities to complete the investigation swiftly and provide justice. The inquiry must focus on Zubeen Garg’s death, not on character or morality issues,” Gogoi said.

He further pointed out that many of Zubeen Garg’s fans are also BJP supporters who, despite party loyalties, are demanding justice for the singer.

“The Chief Minister must understand this public sentiment. Those who try to intimidate people who are demanding justice for Zubeen Garg will face consequences even before the next assembly elections. Their own party leadership will remove him from his position."

“Look at the tweets from their MLAs and the it’s IT cell to understand their political stance,” Gogoi further added.

