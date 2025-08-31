Subscribe

Bodoland Assam

BPF Announces Final Phase Candidates for 2025 BTC Elections

Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) announces its final list of 8 candidates for the third phase of the 2025 BTC elections, completing its roster across Bodoland.

PratidinTime News Desk
The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday (Aug 31) declared its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The announcement was made by BPF President Hagrama Mohilary, following authorisation by the 18th Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting held on August 4, 2025, at Daodhara, Baksa.

The party’s candidates for the final phase are as follows:

  1. Fakiragram (Non-ST) – Azamul Hoque

  2. Banargaon (ST) – Jubiraj Basumatary

  3. Chirang Duar (ST) – Hagrama Mohilary

  4. Mushalpur (ST) – Ansumwi Khungur Baro

  5. Baganpara (ST) – Maneswar Brahma

  6. Nagrijuli (Non-ST) – Dr. Uttam Das

  7. Mwdwibari (Open) – Jagadish Sarkar

  8. Horisinga (ST) – Tridip Daimari

This completes the party’s candidate roster for the 2025 BTC elections, with BPF set to contest in key constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

