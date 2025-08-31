BPF Announces Final Phase Candidates for 2025 BTC Elections

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday (Aug 31) declared its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The announcement was made by BPF President Hagrama Mohilary, following authorisation by the 18th Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting held on August 4, 2025, at Daodhara, Baksa.
The party’s candidates for the final phase are as follows:
Fakiragram (Non-ST) – Azamul Hoque
Banargaon (ST) – Jubiraj Basumatary
Chirang Duar (ST) – Hagrama Mohilary
Mushalpur (ST) – Ansumwi Khungur Baro
Baganpara (ST) – Maneswar Brahma
Nagrijuli (Non-ST) – Dr. Uttam Das
Mwdwibari (Open) – Jagadish Sarkar
Horisinga (ST) – Tridip Daimari
This completes the party’s candidate roster for the 2025 BTC elections, with BPF set to contest in key constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region.
