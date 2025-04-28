Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Murdered in Guwahati: Friends Among the Accused

A chilling murder has been reported from the Garbhanga forest area in Guwahati, where Bollywood actor Rohit Bachfar was allegedly killed and dumped in a water body. The deceased, known for his role in the popular Bollywood series "Family Man 3," was found dead on Sunday evening.

Rohit, originally from Assam, had returned to his hometown in Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On Sunday, he had gone out with a group of friends for a day out, including one friend who trained at the Varlur Amur Gymnastics center. However, his family lost contact with him by the afternoon.

Rohit had left his home around 12:30 PM and later, one of his friends informed the family about an accident. His body was found at a private hospital in a lifeless state. The family then contacted the SDRF, who recovered Rohit's body and sent it to the hospital.

The family alleges that Rohit was murdered by four of his friends in a premeditated plan. They claim that a dispute had occurred a week earlier over parking, where Rohit had been threatened with death by three of the accused friends. The three accused individuals, Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore, were part of the group Rohit had gone out with on that fateful day.

Additionally, accusations have been made against the owner of the gymnastics center, Amardeep, who allegedly called Rohit out for the trip. The family has raised suspicions regarding Amardeep's involvement in the crime.

An autopsy was performed at GMCH on Monday, during which multiple injuries were discovered on Rohit's body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. Authorities are currently investigating the case, but the four accused are still on the run.