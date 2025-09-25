BREAKING: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami Arrested By SIT

Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who accompanied the party on the yacht trip linked to the untimely death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has been arrested by SIT for questioning.

The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s sudden demise. Officials have not yet disclosed the details of the allegations or whether Goswami will face formal charges.

The probe into the case continues as investigators seek to unravel the events leading up to the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta is expected to be arrested at any moment. He is currently at the airport lounge and has reportedly contacted the CID for surrender.

In addition to Mahanta, several members of the Singapore Assam Association are also likely to be taken into custody by the CID. Authorities have indicated that a number of other individuals involved in alleged irregularities will soon be caught in the agency’s net.

Earlier, officials of the SIT team reached Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence as part of the ongoing investigation. No further information was available regarding SIT's raid on Mahanta's residence.

