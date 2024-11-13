CBI Court Delays Bail Decision for Sumi & Others in Trading Scam Case

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation of an online trading scam, social media influencer Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah and their associate Bishal Phukan, appeared in the CBI special court.

Additionally, two other accused, Abhijit Chanda and Sapnanil Das, were also present in court.

The accused are facing charges related to a high-profile trading scam. Although they applied for bail during today’s hearing, the court has not yet decided on their petitions.

All individuals were subsequently taken back to central jail following the proceedings.

In related updates, the Gauhati High Court has directed the CBI to submit the case diary by November 14.

On the same date, the court will also hear the bail plea of the accused Bishal Phukan. Notably, Amlan Bora and Ranjit Kakati, other accused in the case, have already secured bail.

Sumi Borah, along with Tarkik and Bishal, is expected to be produced in the CBI court again tomorrow as the investigation continues.