Indian Armed Forces Conclude ‘Exercise Devil Strike’ with Daring Airborne Operations

The Indian Armed Forces successfully wrapped up Exercise Devil Strike, a high-intensity joint military drill that demonstrated unmatched precision, coordination, and operational readiness. Held from January 16 to 19, the exercise brought together the Indian Army's elite airborne troops and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a seamless display of combat prowess.

Precision, Power & Preparedness

Conducted across Training Areas and Firing Ranges, the exercise tested the forces’ ability to execute complex airborne manoeuvres in hostile terrains of Northeast's Sikkim. The drill focused on:

Precision troop insertions—paratroopers and heavy equipment were dropped into simulated battle zones with pinpoint accuracy.

Advanced logistics sustenance—ensuring forces remained combat-ready even in extreme environments.

Next-gen technology integration—deploying cutting-edge systems for real-time battlefield execution.

Synchronized airborne drills—Army and IAF teams executed manoeuvres in perfect unison, proving their ability to strike deep into enemy territory.

A Spectacle of Strength

The exercise featured high-risk combat simulations, challenging troops to adapt and operate under real-world battle conditions. Aerial operations, rapid force deployment, and counter-assault strategies were put to the test, reaffirming the joint operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Top Army Commander Applauds the Troops

Observing the exercise, Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwala, AVSM, YSM, GOC 33 Corps, lauded the professionalism and adaptability of the participating units.

"Exercise Devil Strike has once again demonstrated our Armed Forces' ability to adapt, innovate, and operate as a cohesive unit in diverse operational scenarios. It reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness for future challenges," he said.

