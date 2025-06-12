Chirang: Father Trades Infant Son for ₹5,000, Sparks Outrage

In a deeply disturbing incident from Kajalgaon, the headquarters of Assam’s Chirang district, a father allegedly snatched his 8-month-old son from the mother and sold him for a mere ₹5,000, a shocking act that has sparked outrage and disbelief in the local community.

Advertisment

According to reports, the distressed mother arrived at the Kajalgaon police station clutching photographs of her missing son and pleading for urgent help from authorities.

The woman, who works as a domestic help and lives separately from her husband with their 5-and-a-half-year-old son, alleged that her husband, Darau Murmu, took their infant and sold him to someone from their native village.

The incident came to light when the infant failed to return, prompting the mother to suspect foul play and approach the police.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to trace the missing child and bring the accused to justice. The circumstances surrounding the father's alleged actions remain under scrutiny.

Also Read: Guwahati Teen Rescued from Delhi in Human Trafficking Case; Accused in Custody