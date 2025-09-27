Nishita Goswami Appears Before CID, Alleges Negligence in Zubeen Garg Case

Actress Nishita Goswami, who was recently summoned by the CID for questioning in the investigation into music legend Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, spoke to reporters about her role and observations surrounding the incident.

Nishita said she was in Singapore as part of a program, among 400-500 delegates, and expressed sadness at having to record her statement. “It’s unfortunate that I am here under these circumstances, but as per rules and regulations, I will fully support the police and CID in their investigation,” she said. She stressed that she had no connection to Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

She clarified, “I never got the chance to talk to Zubeen Da in Singapore and was unaware of his schedule. I learned about his death only five minutes before the news broke.”

Regarding her presence in Singapore, Nishita added that her name was highlighted, and she was summoned by the CID, prompting her cooperation. Expressing her grief, she said, “If I had known, I would have advised him not to go on the sea adventure, but I was unaware of the circumstances or who accompanied him.”

On questions about visiting the hospital in Singapore, she explained that hospital regulations did not allow her entry.

Nishita also criticised the management of Zubeen Garg’s trip, citing negligence by his manager, Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta. “Zubeen Da was unwell and suffered from occasional seizure attacks. He should not have been allowed on the yacht or swimming. Shyamkanu Mahanta should have ensured a responsible medical team accompanied him,” she said.

She added that the Assam Association team, which reportedly booked the yacht, should explain why they took Zubeen Garg on the adventure. She confirmed meeting Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was busy with northeastern Chief Ministers and cultural icons, but said she did not personally know Siddharth Sharma, although, as Zubeen’s manager, he should have ensured proper care.

Speaking about post-incident events, Nishita remarked that she saw videos of fashion shows continuing despite the tragedy, calling it wrong.

She concluded by reaffirming her commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities: “I will provide all information and support the police in their investigation regarding this case.”

