Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed his embarrassment over an MP from the state claiming in Parliament during the Waqf Bill debate that Muslims were barred from offering Eid prayers on streets, and extended an apology.
"The people of Assam also prefer not to offer 'namaz' on streets when there are beautiful and well-maintained mosques in the state," the Chief Minister stated.
CM Sarma appeared to be referring to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, though he did not mention him by name.
During the debate, Gogoi had criticized the government for allegedly restricting Muslims from offering Eid prayers on streets, questioning the BJP's commitment to minority rights. Responding to this, Sarma said, "People from across the country are reaching out to me about it. We feel ashamed, and as the Chief Minister, I apologize to the nation."
Sarma asserted that there had been no demand from Muslims to offer prayers on roads. He further alleged that the MP’s remarks created the impression that only one community had contributed to India’s freedom struggle.
"This MP went to the extent of highlighting only one community’s role, without mentioning Mahatma Gandhi, Gopinath Bordoloi, Subhas Chandra Bose, or other key figures," Sarma said.
"It is only the extreme statements made by a particular MP from Assam in Parliament that have saddened us and made us feel ashamed," he added.
The Chief Minister stated that the people of Assam would "teach a lesson to such individuals when the time comes."
CM Sarma Apologies for Assam MP’s Comment on Muslims Praying on Streets
