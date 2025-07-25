CM Sarma Flags Off Mega Development Push Across Upper Assam

In a high-level government initiative aimed at bolstering infrastructure and public welfare, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma began a comprehensive multi-day tour of Upper Assam on July 22. During this whirlwind visit, the CM attended a series of public meetings, reviewed developmental projects, and launched a slew of new schemes aimed at accelerating regional progress.

Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several critical infrastructure and welfare projects in various districts, including Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur. Among the key projects launched were 8.72 crore rupees worth of works focused on internal connectivity, flood control, and facilities for religious pilgrims. Additionally, a separate drinking water supply scheme worth ₹80.92 lakh was also inaugurated.

During his visit to Makum, CM Sarma inaugurated a Skill Development Centre established by Assam Petrochemicals Limited and attended a high-level review meeting with top district officials at the Dibrugarh Circuit House. In the meeting, he emphasised the timely and transparent implementation of welfare schemes and urged officials to ensure collective progress through the diligent execution of flagship programs.

In Dibrugarh, the CM laid foundation stones for an 800-seat modern auditorium, new roads in urban and border areas, and announced plans for an FCI godown. He also chaired a review meeting at Assam Medical College and Dibrugarh University, where he inaugurated development projects including student hostels, faculty housing, academic blocks, and an incubation centre under the CM's Special Grant and PM-USHA scheme. Projects amounting to ₹146.43 crore were launched at Dibrugarh University alone.

Speaking at a large public gathering, CM Sarma reiterated the government’s focus on connectivity, flood management, health, and social welfare. He emphasised that the projects would enhance the academic environment, encourage innovation, and benefit students across the region.

Accompanying him during various segments of the tour were Cabinet Ministers Bimal Bora and Pijush Hazarika, who also reviewed ongoing works in constituencies like Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Moran, and Margherita. Public meetings were held in each location to assess developmental needs and chart further interventions.

Calling upon MLAs and departmental officials, the Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to maintain momentum and transparency in executing people-centric schemes. He highlighted the importance of sustained development across districts and underscored the government’s commitment to holistic regional growth.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed alignment of the Bogibeel elevated corridor project in Dibrugarh and inspected the designated land at Uriamghat in Golaghat district.

