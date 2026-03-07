Corruption in Digital Library Project Funded by Rakibul Hussain

A group of students in Assam’s Barpeta district has submitted a written complaint to the local revenue circle officer alleging large-scale irregularities in the use of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds allocated by Dhubri MP and Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.

According to reports, Rs 5 lakh from the MP’s development fund was sanctioned for setting up a digital library at Dr Zakir Hussain Higher Secondary School in Barpeta district. However, students have alleged that the project has been carried out with poor-quality materials and questionable work.

The allegations have been directed against the retired principal of the school, Rafiqul Hasan, who was reportedly responsible for overseeing the work. Students claim that substandard materials were used and the installation work was done poorly.

Following the concerns, some students approached the Baghbor Revenue Circle Officer and lodged a formal complaint demanding an inquiry into the matter.

According to the complainants, the retired principal had earlier assured that all faulty materials would be replaced within 15 days, but even after two months, no corrective action has been taken.

The students have now urged concerned authorities to take immediate action and investigate the alleged misuse of funds.

