Cow Thief Injured in Police Shootout in Assam's Hojai; 3 Suspects Flee

A suspected cow thief sustained severe bullet injuries during a shoot-out with the police in Hojai district of Assam, sources said on Saturday.

The injured thief has been identified as Azarul Islam, a resident of Rupahi in Nagaon district.

As per sources, the incident occurred when the police launched an operation based on information about a gang involved in cow theft using a luxury four-wheeler in Lanka’s Udali. Upon spotting the police, the gang attempted to flee. During the chase, the thieves broke through a barricade set up at the Sankardev Nagar Police Outpost and tried to escape through nearby fields, sources said.

In their bid to evade capture, the gang opened fire at the pursuing police team. The police retaliated, injuring Azarul Islam, while three other gang members managed to escape. According to sources, in the crossfire, one police personnel also sustained injuries.

The police seized a 0.765 mm pistol, two live bullets, two empty cartridges, one cow, and a Maruti Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 GD-6020 from the incident spot. Azarul was admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital for treatment, while a search operation is underway to apprehend the absconding suspects.

It is noteworthy that the region, including Lanka and its surrounding areas, has been witnessing a rise in cow thefts over the past week, creating panic among locals.