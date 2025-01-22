Assam: SSB Jawan Commits Suicide at Bejpara SSB Camp

A jawan stationed at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB Camp) in Bejpara, Darrang district, has allegedly taken his own life by hanging inside the camp's water supply project house.

Upon hearing the news from local residents, SSB officials, along with the commanding officer and district magistrate, rushed to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Santosh Sharma, a member of the 37th Battalion at the Bejpara SSB Camp.

The reason for his suicide remains unknown at this time.

SSB authorities have declined to comment on the incident when approached by the media.

It is reported that the jawan had recently returned to his post after completing his leave.

The body has been sent to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

