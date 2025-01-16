Dense Fog Expected in Assam and Northeast States Over Next Three Days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Borjhar, Guwahati, forecasts that dense fog will blanket parts of Assam and other Northeastern states over the next three days.

As per the senior meteorologist’s advisory, while dry weather conditions will prevail across the region for the next five days, dense fog is forecasted in several areas of Assam and the Northeastern states on January 17, 18, and 19. The weather department has issued a warning for these conditions during this period.

Additionally, the weather department stated that no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during these days.

In Guwahati, the RMC has predicted a partly cloudy sky with mist/fog from 8:30 pm on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday. From January 17-20, fog or mist is expected in the mornings, with mainly clear skies later in the day. For January 21-22, fog or mist will persist in the mornings.

Residents are advised to remain cautious while traveling during the foggy conditions.

