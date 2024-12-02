Dhakuakhana Severed Head Case: CID to Match DNA Samples for Identity

A team of officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) led by DSP Rabindra Deka arrived in Assam’s Dhakuakhana on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the recovery of a severed head.

Advertisment

Notably, a severed head was recovered under the Singia Bridge in Dhakuakhana, near the house of absconding Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi on November 30.

Sources informed that the CID team today inspected the site under the bridge where the severed head was found. The team is likely to present the recovered head before the Lakhimpur Court.

Further, as per sources, the CID is likely to collect DNA samples from Sunil Gogoi's son and nephew to aid in the identification process. Following court proceedings, the team will head to Guwahati with the recovered head. The sample of the severed head will be sent to Hyderabad for further forensic analysis, sources added.

The DNA results are expected to clarify the identity of the severed head. The investigation team is meticulously examining all aspects of this recent incident.

As per sources, the severed head was found inside a sack stuffed with debris, which had become entangled in a fisherman’s net. Preliminary suspicion links the severed head to the shocking Sunil Gogoi case. It is suspected that it could belong to Jahangir Hussain, a victim of the gruesome murder in Dhakuakhana's Sapatia area on June 1, or Sunil Gogoi himself.