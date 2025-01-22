Singer Rajib Sadia to be Posthumously Conferred 'Bir Pangrao Award'

Late Assamese singer Rajib Sadia will be posthumously awarded the eighth ‘Bir Pangrao Award’. This was announced by the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Assam (TAYPA) during a press conference in Assam’s Sivasagar on Wednesday.

As per sources, a five-day celebration of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a socio-traditional festival celebrated by the Tai-Ahom community will begin on January 27, 2025, at Amguri's Lalim Chapori.

On the same occasion, Sadia’s family will be handed the award on January 30. The announcement was made by Vijay Rajkhowa, President of the TAYPA. The association also called for the support and cooperation of the community during the five-day program.

Renowned Assamese singer Rajib Sadia is no more. The voice that once resonated with the emotions of Assam has been silenced forever. Sadia breathed his last on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia. While captivating the audience with his soulful music, Sadia suddenly collapsed on stage, leaving everyone in shock. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted critical health complications.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Assam Congress leaders including APCC chief Bhupen Borah, and the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrat Saikia visited Rajib Sadia’s residence in Sadiya and offered their condolences to the family. The Congress also offered Rs 2 lakh to the family.

Taking to platform ‘X’, Bhupen Borah wrote, “Along with the Leader of Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly, Shri @DsaikiaOfficial and other senior INC leaders, I visited the residence of late Assamese singer Rajib Sadiya. We extended our heartfelt condolences to his family and offered our support during this moment of profound loss.”