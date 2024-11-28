Assam’s Media and Literary World Lose a Gem: Bulan Kumar Saikia No More

Senior journalist, essayist, and poet Bulan Kumar Saikia, a prominent figure from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district, Assam, passed away on Thursday, leaving the media fraternity in shock. Saikia, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years, breathed his last at around 3:45 am.

Advertisment

Born on January 1, 1976, Bulan Saikia began his journey in journalism during the 1990s, working with several esteemed news outlets such as NE TV, Adinor Sombad, Asomiya Pratidin, DY 365, and NK TV. In 2008, he became the first journalist from Naharkatia to join Assam's first private television channel, NETV, marking a significant milestone in electronic media.

Beyond his contributions to journalism, Saikia authored several books, including "Ajon Bikhur Janma", "Asom Bharat", and "The Arakan Intel". He also wrote extensively about indigenous food culture. At the time of his demise, Saikia was working on a book titled "C-N-C", which remained unfinished.

The news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief, with numerous well-wishers gathering at his residence to pay their final respects.

At the time of his passing, Bulan Saikia left behind his parents, wife, daughter, and countless admirers who mourn his loss and celebrate his legacy.