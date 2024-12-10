Legacy of Hemchandra Baruah Honored: Bronze Statue Unveiled at Dibrugarh University

A majestic bronze statue of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah now graces Assam's Dibrugarh University, unveiled on his 190th birth anniversary on December 10 (Tuesday).

The statue, celebrating the legacy of the revered linguist and social reformer Hemchandra Baruah, was inaugurated by intellectual and cultural icon Dr. Nagen Saikia at the university campus. Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta, Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jiten Hazarika, Registrar Dr Paramandanda Sonowal, Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah, Director Smitakshi B Goswami, and several other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

A solemn ceremony, beginning at 10:30 am today, marked the unveiling of the statue near Jyoti Batsora in Dibrugarh University. The event, anchored by Prakash Mahanta, celebrated the contributions of the revered linguist.

While speaking at the gathering, Dr. Nagen Saikia expressed gratitude for this initiative and reflected on Hemchandra Baruah’s immense contributions to Assamese literature and society. He described Hemkosh, the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language, as a monumental gift to the people by Hemchandra Baruah. Saikia also shared insights into the efforts involved in its publication.

Jayanta Baruah and his family also paid homage to Hemchandra Baruah on the occasion. On the other hand, the 190th birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah is being commemorated across Assam with special programs lined up.