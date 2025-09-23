Dimasa Lairidim Mel Condoles Premature Death of Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Dimasa Lairidim Mel (Dimasa Sahitya Sabha), along with the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and several social organizations from Dima Hasao District, has expressed deep condolences over the premature demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Late Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. The state funeral of Zubeen Garg is scheduled for today at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro).

The Sabha described the singer, composer, and actor as a versatile and irreplaceable figure whose simplicity, generosity, humanism, and humor endeared him to countless admirers across Assam. It noted that Zubeen Garg’s contributions to music extended beyond Assamese and national languages, as he also performed in local languages including Dimasa, Boro, Karbi, Adibasi, and Nepali, inspiring a new generation of music enthusiasts.

Zubeen Garg also collaborated with Dimasa artists, lending his voice to Dimasa albums and films such as Thairilee and Waiphree, which gained immense popularity. The Sabha highlighted that his performances in local programs in Haflong and the Dima Hasao Hills created a hub of inspiration for aspiring musicians of the region.

The organization further praised Zubeen Garg’s nationwide recognition, including his Bollywood hit Ya Ali from the movie Gangster, which drew music lovers from across India.

Sri Ramesh Thaosen, ACS (Retd), president of Dimasa Lairidim Mel, along with all members of the Sabha, prayed for the eternal peace of Zubeen Garg’s departed soul, remembering him as an enduring inspiration to music lovers in Assam and beyond.

