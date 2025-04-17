Drunken Husband Tries to Bury Wife Alive in Cachar’s Dholai

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, a woman was brutally attacked and nearly buried alive by her alcoholic husband in the Punichhera village of Darmikhal Grant under the Dholai constituency in Cachar district.

According to reports, Sanjoy Re, a resident of Punichhera, who is allegedly addicted to alcohol and does not engage in any form of work, attacked his wife, Kuthimona Re, with a sharp weapon after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. Kuthimona, who sustains the family by working in other people’s houses, had often been forced to fund her husband's drinking habits.

On the day of the incident, an enraged Sanjoy allegedly attacked Kuthimona with a sharp traditional blade, inflicting grievous injuries. After she collapsed unconscious and bloodied, he reportedly dragged her to a nearby drain, dug a hole and attempted to bury her alive.

Their children, terrified by the assault, screamed for help. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the severely injured woman from the jaws of death. She was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Upon receiving information, police from the Palonghat Outpost reached the location. However, Sanjoy Re had already fled the scene before police arrived. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with many demanding strict action against the accused and better protection for victims of domestic violence.

Youth Murdered Over Drug Dispute in Assam’s Numaligarh,

Another horrifying incident in Numaligarh’s 2 No. Panka Grant has brought the dark underbelly of drug abuse in the region to light. A young man named Gagan Mahato was allegedly murdered in a gruesome manner, his face stuffed with gravel and sand, raising serious concerns over increasing criminal activities linked to drug abuse in the area.

According to the victim’s family and residents, Gagan Mahato, originally from 2 No. Panka Grant and employed in Chennai, had returned home on April 1 to attend a court hearing related to a previous altercation scheduled for April 13. Shortly after arriving home around 1 PM, one of his acquaintances, Biraj Pradhan, took him away. Around 3:30 PM, Biraj reportedly informed the family that Gagan was found lying near Dholajan in an intoxicated state.

When the family rushed to the spot, they found Gagan’s face stuffed with stones and sand. He was immediately rushed to VK-NRL Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The family strongly suspects Biraj Pradhan’s involvement in the murder, pointing out his history of criminal activities, including thefts and prior involvement in the altercation case.

Despite filing an FIR at the Numaligarh Outpost on April 3, the accused continues to roam free, even 17 days after the incident. The family and locals allege that the police have taken no action against the accused, who reportedly still moves around the area openly carrying knives and sharp weapons.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage in the locality, with residents expressing frustration over the alleged apathy and incompetence of Officer-in-Charge Nipon Das of the Numaligarh Police Outpost. He is already under criticism for a past incident where a handcuffed thief managed to escape from police custody. Locals claim Das routinely ignores public complaints and has failed miserably to control the rampant drug menace and criminal activities in the region.

With law enforcement failing to take any meaningful action, the victim’s family was eventually forced to approach journalists, bringing the entire matter into the public domain. The incident has intensified public demands for accountability and justice, as voices grow louder against the apparent breakdown of law and order in Numaligarh.

Tezpur Man Murdered in Jorhat Over Illicit Relationship

Meanwhile, a man from Tezpur was brutally murdered in Jorhat’s Baligaon Sonari village.

The victim, identified as Baneswar Hazarika, was allegedly killed by Munindra Rajbongshi. According to police sources, the motive behind the murder appears to be an alleged relationship between the deceased and a woman from Jorhat.

The accused, Munindra Rajbongshi, is reported to be the son-in-law of the woman in question. Acting swiftly, the Sadar Police have apprehended Rajbongshi and taken him into custody.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.