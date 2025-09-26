Dulu Ahmed Alleges Massive Corruption by Mahanta Brothers Including GU VC

Amid statewide protests over the alleged murder of singer Zubeen Garg, social worker, Dulu Ahmed has raised serious allegations against the Mahanta family.

In a Facebook post, Ahmed claimed that the Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, has been “protecting” Shyamkanu Mahanta and that his family has long enjoyed various government benefits. He further alleged that Nani Gopal Mahanta, elder brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, had recently secured a ₹35-crore construction contract at Gauhati University in the name of Puja Associates, a firm linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Ahmed demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, adding that public sentiment in Assam must be respected. He urged the Chief Minister to immediately revoke the honorary position of Vice Chancellor conferred on Nani Gopal Mahanta at Gauhati University.

He also warned that if such action is not taken, “a time will come when the people of Assam will hold the Chief Minister himself accountable.”

In another post, Dulu Ahmed mentioned that fresh allegations of large-scale corruption and misuse of public funds have been leveled against Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta, both accused of enjoying political patronage under the BJP-led Assam government.

According to the allegations, despite the Vice Chancellor’s office being newly constructed and fully functional, Nani Gopal Mahanta allegedly ordered the demolition of interiors and sanctioned fresh renovations worth crores of rupees, funneled through a firm named Dizine Perfect, reportedly linked to him.

Similarly, it has been claimed that furniture in the former Vice Chancellor’s chamber, which was already new, was replaced at a cost of several crores, again through the same firm. Even the Vice Chancellor’s residence, built during the previous tenure, was allegedly renovated at massive costs.

The allegations further state that Dizine Perfect carried out temple construction within the university campus, laboratory and classroom developments in several departments, and other works, often without proper tendering. Later, “pocket tenders” were floated to justify the expenses, leading to what has been described as a “multi-crore loot.” Reports claim that Nani Gopal Mahanta holds a 60-40 ownership share in the firm.

The list of accusations also includes:

Conversion of a park inside the campus into a restaurant under the Puja Associates banner, allegedly controlled by the family, without any tender process.

Awarding high-value public relations contracts to firms linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Recently sanctioning the security guard services of Gauhati University to a firm reportedly partnered by Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Misuse of his role as in-charge of 56 model schools in Assam to siphon off crores of rupees.

Critics have questioned why the BJP government has extended such privileges to the Mahanta family, calling it “mysterious and politically motivated.”

The allegations also carry a personal undertone. The accuser pointed out that in 2016, during the Hajo assembly election campaign, Nani Gopal Mahanta had labeled him a “notorious criminal candidate” on a Pratidin Time talk show. “Ten years later, I am revealing the truth and exposing his corruption,” he stated.

The accuser further warned that the “loot list” is only the beginning and promised to release details of the Mahanta family’s alleged overseas properties worth hundreds of crores in the coming days.

