"I Got a Bit Too Emotional" – GU VC Nani Gopal Mahanta on Exam Controller Row

The Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta has addressed the recent developments following the temporary removal of Dr. Kandarpa Sarma. In response, an investigation committee has been formed and will begin its probe on Monday.

The university has decided that a new Controller of Examinations will be appointed only after the committee submits its report. Until then, the Registrar will handle the responsibilities for a week.

Expressing regret over Thursday’s incident, the Vice-Chancellor also acknowledged any misbehavior faced by students. "I shouldn’t have been emotional yesterday, but I got a bit too emotional," he admitted.

Mahanta emphasized that the decision was made after giving due importance to student complaints. He assured that reforms are being introduced across various sectors of the university, including the examination system.

While protests are allowed, he warned that disruptive behavior in the name of demonstrations will not be tolerated. He further assured that the university environment is now stable and peaceful.

