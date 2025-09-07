"No Atomic Bomb Evidence Yet on Gogoi–Pakistan Claims", Akhil Gogoi Mocks Assam CM

At a public rally and membership drive of the Raijor Dal in Abhayapuri on Sunday, Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his earlier statements on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan. Gogoi pointed out that the CM had announced that Gaurav Gogoi’s wife would be called for an SIT interrogation in August; however, the month has passed and no such action has taken place.

Regarding Sarma’s claim that he would reveal “atomic bomb”-level evidence of Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan connections after September 10, Gogoi mocked the Chief Minister, saying no revelations have been made so far and expressed scepticism that any would emerge even after the announced date.

“Even if he had an atomic bomb in his hands, it would only be firecrackers,” Gogoi quipped, ridiculing the Chief Minister’s earlier claims.

Gogoi also likened the political relationship between Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to that of “uncle and nephew,” suggesting that both support each other strategically.

Gogoi also slammed AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain for opposing Scheduled Tribe status for six communities. Gogoi alleged that Hussain’s remarks were made under BJP directives, claiming that neither the BJP nor the RSS has ever supported granting ST status to these communities.

The remarks came during a Raijor Dal public rally and membership drive held in Mererchar, Srijangram Assembly constituency of Bongaigaon district, where Gogoi addressed the crowd and took a swipe at both Sarma and Ajmal while highlighting the ongoing political manoeuvring in Assam.

Also Read: Motok Community Stage 72-Hour Sit-In Protest in Tinsukia, Demand ST Status