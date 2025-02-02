Family Feuds and Land Disputes Lead to Brutal Murders Across Assam

In a series of tragic incidents across Assam, three brutal murders have left the region in shock.

On Friday evening, a heinous murder took place in Dayal Nagar, Amingaon, where 34-year-old Bhola Malo was brutally killed with a wooden stick, a wooden stool, and a cricket bat. The crime appears to be the culmination of an ongoing family dispute between two families, often fueled by disagreements over their daughters.

The accused, Bishnu Haldar, fled the scene after the murder. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Bhola Malo succumbed to his injuries after being repeatedly struck on the head.

The Amingaon police have initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrator.

In a similar violent incident in Hojai, Jitendra Chauhan was attacked with a sharp weapon on the PwD road in Siliguri Basti. Left in a bloodied state and unable to move, he was helpless while his wife screamed for help.

According to the wife’s complaint, a group of men, including Surendra Chauhan, Nayak Chauhan, Kanchan Chauhan, Dhanush Chauhan, and Manoj Chauhan, attacked Jitendra over a land dispute.

Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Jitendra succumbed to his injuries. The police have launched an operation to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, in Dhemaji's Silapathar, a murder case has seen swift action from the police. Uttam Sinha, 30, a tractor driver from Silapathar, was arrested for the brutal killing of 29-year-old Konkan alias Suman Das.

As per reports, Suman had come from Arunachal Pradesh to care for his ailing mother. On the night of January 30, Suman's decapitated body was found on the National Highway at Jalakia Suti.

After being detained and interrogated by the police, Uttam Sinha confessed to the murder. The Silapathar police have registered a case under Section 103(1)BNS, and investigations are ongoing to determine if anyone else was involved in the crime.

