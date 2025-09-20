Fans Follow Stars, But Zubeen Garg Has a Cult Following

Though Assam has seen many singers rise and shine over the decades, Zubeen Garg occupied a space that no one else could claim. While other superstars have fans, Zubeen had something much rarer- a cult.

His voice, his poetry, and his presence inspired devotion that went beyond simple admiration. He often said in interviews that he had sung 16,000 songs, but it was never about the numbers. He was as much a poet as he was a singer, a man who could make hearts skip a beat with a single note.

Zubeen Garg’s look was as much a part of his persona as his music. Early on, a guitar slung across his back, a hat perched on his head, and a colorful coat over a shirt with rolled-up sleeves became his signature. Later, sometimes a gamusa or a bandana would replace the hat.

Enter Garima Saikia, a designer and a friend to Zubeen, who later became his wife. Garima was instrumental in shaping much of this style, blending tradition, personality, and artistry into the way he presented himself to the world.

What truly set Zubeen apart was his relationship with his fans. While other stars have large followings, his fans formed a community that lived and breathed his music. They are not casual listeners; they are fiercely loyal, sometimes protective, and celebrated every milestone of his life as if it were their own. This deep loyalty is why controversies and criticism rarely left any lasting mark on him. Even when he stirred debate or faced challenges, his cult followed him unwaveringly.

Zubeen was usually apolitical, preferring to let his music speak for itself. But he did not shy away from taking a stand when he felt it mattered. During the anti-CAA protests in 2019, he became a rallying point for hundreds of thousands of young people. His presence at the protests drew crowds like few others could, showing that he could inspire action as well as emotion. Though he later tempered his public statements, he remained outspoken, never afraid to voice his perspective until the very end.

Much like Kishore Kumar, Zubeen Garg inspired a generation of imitators and admirers, the so-called “Zubeen Gargs,” who carried forward his style, his creativity, and his passion. Songs like “Gaane Ki Aane” and “Maya”, capture the essence of his artistry. The dreamy lyrics whisper to the clouds and reach beyond the moon, evoking a sense of wonder and imagination that few musicians can conjure. It is this combination of creativity, heart, and intellect that made Zubeen more than a singer.

Zubeen Garg’s death does not diminish his presence. In fact, it immortalizes him. His music, his poetry, his charm, and his convictions will continue to echo in Assam and beyond. Unlike mere fame, which fades over time, a cult like his leaves a lasting imprint.

Also Read: What Went Wrong in Singapore? Unfolding the Final Hours of Zubeen Garg