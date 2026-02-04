First Wedding Anniversary Without Zubeen: Garima Garg Shares Heartfelt Memories

Today marks the 24th wedding anniversary of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia Garg. The couple had tied the knot on this day in 2002, beginning a journey that remained deeply cherished by fans and admirers.

However, fate had other plans, leaving Garima Saikia Garg to walk ahead without her life partner, and our beloved Zubeen da. This year’s anniversary holds special emotional weight as it is the first wedding anniversary without Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September last year, leaving behind an irreplaceable void.

On the occasion, Garima Saikia Garg shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering her late husband. Posting old photographs of the couple, she penned a heartfelt message that reflected love, loss and longing, moving fans across the state.

The post resonated deeply with followers, many of whom expressed their support and shared memories of the beloved artist, fondly remembered as Assam’s “Pranor Xilpi”.

