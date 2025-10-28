Five Accused in Zubeen Garg Case To Face Court Today as Judicial Custody Ends

The judicial custody of five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and their bodyguards Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, comes to an end today.

According to sources, the accused will be produced before the CJM Court today. However, there is a strong likelihood that they will be presented virtually through video conferencing instead of being brought to court in person.

The five were earlier sent to judicial custody on October 15 by the court and were subsequently lodged in Baksa jail. Their transfer to the facility came amid tight security arrangements as situation turned violent with massive protests by locals.

The court will decide today whether to extend their judicial custody or grant any further relief depending on the progress of the investigation.

