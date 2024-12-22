Gauhati HC Orders Compulsory Retirement of Two Additional Dist Judges

The Gauhati High Court has directed the compulsory retirement of two additional district and sessions judges of Assam, reports said on Sunday. The Judicial Department of the Assam government issued the directive following the court's order today.

Advertisment

Ranju Medhi, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Sonitpur; and Jayanta Kumar Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Tinsukia, have been ordered to retire from their positions.

It is noteworthy to mention that, Ranju Medhi was suspended in September this year after he faced allegations of taking bribe in a POCSO case. Medhi, who was now working as a special judge of the POCSO court in Sonitpur, was barred from leaving Tezpur without prior permission from the Gauhati High Court.