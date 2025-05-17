Gaurav Gogoi Rallies MLAs, Sets Sights on 2026 Polls with Call for Unity

A key meeting was held at Gaurav Gogoi’s residence before his departure to Delhi. Present at the meeting were MLAs Shivamani Bora, Abdur Rahim Ahmed, and Asif Mohammad Nazar.

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the need for unity to ensure better results in the upcoming Panchayat elections. He acknowledged that the party’s failure to reassure the public at the grassroots level was a major setback and stressed the importance of learning from every election.

“It is time to prepare for the final phase,” Gogoi said, addressing the leadership change within the party. Regarding the recent change in the party president, he stated, “We will accept whatever responsibility the party assigns to us.”

Gogoi also clarified rumors about his trip to Delhi, saying, “There is no decision taken by the party yet. No one has instructed me to go to Delhi. I am traveling for personal reasons.”

He outlined the party’s primary focus on the 2026 elections and acknowledged organizational weaknesses that need to be addressed. “This time, we have observed our mistakes, and for the 2026 elections, we will be ready to fill the gaps where our party has lagged. We will give our best in the upcoming elections. We will be wherever the party and the people want us to be. We are not centered on any news agency, BJP, or the Chief Minister, but solely on the people,” he added.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Gogoi urged Akhil Gogoi to analyze his own constituency and warned against blackmail. “Akhil Gogoi cannot forge friendships by blackmailing us,” he said firmly.

