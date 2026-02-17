Gaurav Gogoi's ‘Pakistan Link’ Case Sent to Centre Along With Proof: Assam CM

The controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has only intensified after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the investigation into Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links has been handed over to the Central government.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said all evidence collected so far has been transferred for further action. "We have transferred this case with proofs to the Central government and the Central government will investigate the matter," he said.

The development comes amid an ongoing political storm in Assam, with the Chief Minister repeatedly accusing Gogoi and his wife of maintaining links with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. CM Sarma has alleged that the two were part of a wider network aimed at undermining India’s development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had indicated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the matter would pass the case to a central agency. On X, CM Sarma described the move as a major breakthrough in exposing what he called a larger conspiracy with international connections.

In his post, the Chief Minister claimed that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was involved in placing an individual, identified as Elizabeth Coleburn, to study India’s development model and allegedly find ways to obstruct it through environmental campaigns. He further alleged that Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, had either directly or indirectly supported the network.

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress MP of accessing sensitive parliamentary information, making undisclosed trips to Pakistan, and maintaining contacts with Pakistani officials under the cover of youth exchange programmes.

CM Sarma alleged that the activities were carried out through questionable employment arrangements, funding channels, and travel patterns, forming what he described as an “anti-India network.”

