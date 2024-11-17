JP Nadda Accuses JMM Government of 'Fraud and Looting' in Jharkhand

BJP National President JP Nadda, during a public rally in Gomia, Bokaro on Sunday, sharply criticized the Hemant Soren-led JMM government, accusing it of widespread 'fraud, exploitation,' and 'looting' during its five-year tenure in Jharkhand.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda claimed, "The Hemant Soren government has played a huge fraud with you people. His government of 5 years made Jharkhand poorer and poorer."

Highlighting issues of governance, he asserted that the Soren administration neglected employment opportunities and allowed rampant corruption and nepotism. According to Nadda, the state was divided through appeasement politics and prioritization of 'Parivarwad' (dynastic politics).

The rally was organized in support of the NDA, with the AJSU’s Lambodar Mahto contesting against JMM’s Joginder in the Gomia seat. Nadda emphasized that the strong public turnout (‘jan sailaab’) was a clear indicator of the people’s desire for change, expressing confidence that they would remove the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition in the upcoming phase of voting on November 20. He mentioned that the results from the first phase of voting on November 13 pointed towards a favorable outcome for the BJP, AJSU, and NDA alliance.

Nadda extended his gratitude for the recent celebrations of Jharkhand Diwas and the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15. He acknowledged former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand and expressed pride in the BJP-NDA’s significant contribution to the state’s formation.

The BJP chief praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instituting November 15 as 'Adivasi Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day), underscoring the commitment of the BJP government to uplift tribal and OBC communities. “Our Prime Minister decided to celebrate November 15 as Tribal Pride Day every year across the country,” Nadda noted, linking this observance to the government’s broader mission of promoting the welfare and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Taking aim at the Congress party and its leadership, Nadda accused them of historically ignoring the needs of OBCs and tribal groups. He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “These days Rahul Gandhi is talking about OBCs, roaming around with a Constitution book,” implying a superficial commitment compared to the concrete actions taken by the BJP and NDA government.

Nadda’s rally set the stage for the upcoming electoral phase, calling for a decisive shift in leadership and reinforcing the BJP’s focus on development, tribal pride, and combating political exploitation in Jharkhand.