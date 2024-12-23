Robbers Posing as CBI Officers Loot Businessman's House in Assam’s Cachar

A daring robbery has taken place in Baga Islamabad locality, under the Dholai Legislative Assembly constituency in Cachar district. A group of 15 to 20 armed robbers, posing as CBI officials, entered the home of a businessman and looted cash worth 35 lakh rupees, along with jewellery worth several lakh rupees.

The incident occurred around 2 AM at the residence of a well-known local businessman, Abul Hussain.

The gang of robbers, posing as CBI officials, arrived at the businessman’s doorstep and entered the house, threatening the family with firearms.

They tied up the family members and began looting valuables, including approximately 35 lakh rupees in cash and jewellery worth over 10 lakh rupees.

After committing the robbery, the gang fled the scene in the businessman’s Scorpio vehicle. They drove about 500 meters before abandoning the vehicle and the keys on the road, then escaped on foot.

The news of this bold robbery quickly spread throughout the region, causing a stir. Local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.