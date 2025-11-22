'Govt-Backed Coal Mafia in Assam Driving Up Essential Goods Prices', Alleges AJP

Allegations of rampant illegal coal trade in Assam have resurfaced, with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan claiming that these operations continue with government backing.

Coal mining and supply have reportedly resumed in the Margherita-Ledo region. Despite official restrictions on mining within Assam, over 250 overloaded trucks from Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh are said to enter Assam every day. Bhuyan alleged that the syndicate behind this illegal trade is operating under the leadership of Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia.

Bhuyan questioned why the Transport Department allows trucks carrying 55–60 tons of coal, which is well above legal limits, to operate unchecked. According to Bhuyan, the syndicate collects crores of rupees every month, and overloaded trucks traveling from Tinsukia to Guwahati remain unregulated.

The coal mafia is reportedly driving up prices of essential goods, while illegal mining in Lidu-Margherita’s reserved forest areas has destroyed biodiversity. Bhuyan warned that if the government does not act to stop these illegal operations, legal action will be pursued.

Financially, each overloaded truck entering Assam reportedly pays around Rs 1.5 lakh as an entry fee, generating an estimated Rs 3.75 crore daily from approximately 250 trucks. Bhuyan also alleged that even the GST authorities, who reportedly seized a few trucks, released them shortly afterward, allowing the trade to continue.

The coal mafia’s reach is reportedly not limited to coal alone. Bhuyan further said that syndicates operating in other commodities such as fish and grains have also contributed to inflating prices and exploitation of the system.

