“High Time to Change Borders”: Assam Deputy Speaker on PoK and Bangladesh Areas

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent comments on Sindh, saying that changes to national borders are “a natural possibility” and asserting that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and certain areas of Bangladesh “should be reclaimed.”

Speaking to the media, Momin said that since both Pakistan and Bangladesh were historically part of India, discussions on altering borders should not be viewed as unusual.

“Because Pakistan and Bangladesh were a part of India, it is quite natural that the border can be changed. I strongly support Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark, and it is now high time we change the border. We should take back PoK and the part of Bangladesh where we can create a space for minority people who were persecuted in the name of religion,” he said.

Momin’s remarks followed Rajnath Singh’s address at the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan in New Delhi, where the Defence Minister recalled former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani’s comment that “borders can change,” suggesting that Sindh could potentially reunite with India in the future.

Rajnath Singh had said, “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

He added that the Sindhi people and their deep cultural connections to the Indus River remain an integral part of India’s civilisational identity.

Historically, Sindh was a key region of the Indus Valley Civilisation and became part of Pakistan after the partition in 1947.

Momin also criticised the Congress party for opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claimed that the Election Commission’s effort to verify legal voters is long overdue and accused Congress of benefiting from “illegal voters” in the past.

“Rahul Gandhi should have supported SIR. The Election Commission is doing the right thing by identifying legal voters. Congress was habituated to relying on illegal voters and winning earlier elections. They are afraid that if SIR is implemented in states heading for polls, the outcome will be similar to Bihar,” Momin said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi “never thought about the country’s brighter future” and instead “tried to malign India’s image abroad.”

The Special Intensive Revision is currently being carried out across nine states and three Union Territories. The first phase took place in Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections.

