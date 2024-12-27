Drunk Truck Driver Drags Transport Official Along Assam Highway

In a chilling incident at Jamunamukh's Sarupathar area of Hojai district in Assam, a drunk truck driver committed a dangerous act on the four-lane National Highway.

The truck driver, identified as Mujibur Rahman, was stopped during a routine inspection by the police and transport department officials.

Shockingly, Rahman attempted to evade the authorities by driving off while a transport department official was hanging onto the truck.

The official was dragged along the highway until he managed to turn off the truck's ignition, bringing the vehicle to a halt and saving himself from severe harm.

The police and transport department apprehended Mujibur Rahman, who hails from Kharupetia, and are currently interrogating him.

The truck, loaded with bricks, was en route to Lanka. The Hojai police are investigating the incident further to ensure strict action is taken.

