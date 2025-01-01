How Assam's Dahalapara Became a Model of Progress with Dairy Farming

Dahalapara village in Assam’s Udalguri district has scripted an inspiring success story of transformation that began in 2012. Once plagued by dire poverty and social challenges, the village, home to around 90-95 families, relied on daily wage labour and illicit liquor trade for survival.

Advertisment

Concerned about the lack of education and financial stability in their community, a group of young villagers decided to bring about a change. They took the bold step of shutting down the local liquor shops and introduced a dairy initiative to uplift the community.

Every household in the village was encouraged to rear cows, and the milk produced was collectively sold in the Udalguri town market by these youth, who managed the process efficiently and saved the earnings for the development of the village.

By 2014, the initiative gained momentum with the establishment of the Dahalapara Dairy Farm, which provided high-yielding milch cows to the villagers. Today, the village produces over 1,000 litres of milk daily, creating a sustainable source of income for the residents.

The results have been remarkable. The once-struggling village has now achieved financial stability, improved educational opportunities, and overall progress in every sphere. Dahalapara stands as a shining example of how collective efforts can drive meaningful change, bringing smiles and prosperity to an entire community.

On this New Year’s Day, Dahalapara's journey serves as an inspiration for communities everywhere, showcasing the power of unity and determination in overcoming adversity.