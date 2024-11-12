Indian Army Marks National Education Day With Students in Tinsukia

The Spear Corps unit of the Indian Army organized a special event at Hassak LP School in Assam's Tinsukia district on November 11, in honour of National Education Day. The event aimed to highlight the pivotal role of education in shaping a more empowered and progressive society.

Over 100 students and 10 teachers participated in the event, which featured a thought-provoking discussion on the transformative power of education. Speakers highlighted how education serves as a cornerstone for personal and community development, empowering individuals to become responsible citizens and contribute to socio-economic progress.

Key themes of the event included skill development, critical thinking, and promoting equality. The speakers encouraged the youth to actively engage in nation-building through their educational journeys.

The event concluded with a collective pledge from the attendees, including students, teachers, and community members, to uphold the values of education and support government initiatives aimed at improving educational access and quality.

This initiative not only strengthened the relationship between the Indian Army and the local community but also underscored the Army’s commitment to social and educational welfare, according to the official release.

Also Read: Indian Army Dog, Phantom, Dies While Protecting Troops In J&K Counter-Terror Op