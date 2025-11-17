Indian High Commission Organized NE Festival In Singapore: Report

The North East India Festival held in Singapore was reportedly organized by the Indian High Commission in Singapore, which operates under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to a report.

The festival, which was to feature music icon Zubeen Garg before his untimely demise, is said to have been closely coordinated with the Assam government months prior to the event.

According to the report, the Indian High Commission in Singapore had been in touch with the Assam government since April, ahead of the September event. A formal letter sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 29 requested his presence at the festival’s inaugural ceremony alongside dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and cultural groups. The letter allegedly also sought financial support from the Assam government to facilitate the event.

After recieving the letter, CM Sarma reportedly instructed his Principal Secretary, noting “Please speak,” for follow-up action. The correspondence was later forwarded to the East Policy Division, with officials advised to coordinate with the MEA for guidance.

Now two key points emerge from this: first, the festival was organized by the Indian High Commission in Singapore, with Shyamkanu Mahanta identified as the chief coordinater; second, Assam CM was briefed about the event months in advance and discussed it with his Principal Secretary, Ravi Kota.

Meanwhile, the MEA, whose Minister of State (MoS) is Pabitra Margherita, has allegedly declined to release further details regarding the festival under the Right to Information Act, citing the matter as under investigation.

The festival, and the claims that Shyamkanu Mahanta was its main organizer, has come under intense public scrutiny after Zubeen’s tragic death in a freak accident. Currently, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager and considered prime accused in the case, remain in judicial custody at Baksa Jail.

Following Zubeen's death, Mahanta defended himself, saying his team never planned any unsafe outing and that Garg made his own decisions. However, accusations of negligence and even foul play are circulating. One of Zubeen’s bandmates, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who is also in police custody, has claimed that Sharma and Mahanta may have “poisoned” the singer, while others allege they failed to ensure his safety despite knowing his medical history. In response, the Assam government has ordered a judicial inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

For many in Assam, Zubeen’s death is more than just a personal loss, it has brought in questions about accountability, safety, and the role of such powerful cultural organisers. The Chief Minister has said that the chargesheet in the case will be released soon, but public emotions remain raw as people continue to wait for answers.

Also Read: Not Just Arya Vidyapeeth, Shyamkanu Mahanta Was Also in JIST Governing Body