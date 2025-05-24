Jaji River Embankment in Mariani Faces Collapse Ahead of Monsoon Threat

In the newly formed Mariani Assembly constituency under Teok, the embankment on the south bank of the Jaji River at Jajimukh is in a state of severe disrepair due to prolonged neglect. Recent heavy rains have worsened the condition, causing parts of the embankment to become fragile and damaged.

Advertisment

Local residents have expressed serious concerns over multiple cracks and structural weaknesses, warning that the approaching rainy season could lead to the embankment being washed away by floodwaters.

Despite numerous promises from political parties to repair the embankment before elections, no action has been taken, leaving the area vulnerable and neglected. The site has deteriorated into an almost wild, unsafe zone after the polls.

A local resident expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the embankment and the adjoining road in the Mariani constituency. Speaking to reporters, the resident said, “The embankment was constructed many years ago, but no repairs have been carried out despite visible damage. As a result, the road has been severely damaged, making it extremely difficult for commuters.”

Highlighting the plight of students in the area, the resident added, “There is a school nearby with over 500 students. During the rainy season, the road becomes completely unusable, creating serious difficulties for students trying to attend school.”

The resident also recalled a visit by the local MLA in November last year, during which a promise was made to begin road construction soon. “However, no development has taken place till now,” he lamented. Expressing growing frustration, the local community has now appealed to Assam Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika to urgently intervene, undertake necessary repairs to the embankment, and prevent potential flooding disasters that threaten both infrastructure and daily life.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Bust IPL Gambling Racket, Arrest Three Key Bookies