Zubeen Garg Case: Judicial Custody of Five Accused Extended by 14 Days

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of all five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case by another 14 days.

The five accused, namely, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, personal PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were presented before the court through a virtual hearing as they are currently lodged in Baska District Jail.

Earlier, the accused were sent to judicial custody on October 15 following their arrest in connection with the case.

The next hearing is likely to take place after the extended period of custody comes to an end.

On the other hard, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta are currently lodged in Haflong Jail in the same case.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the case is still underway, with several individuals being questioned and interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as the probe progresses day by day.

