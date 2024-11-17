Sonapur Police Arrest AASU Leader for Involvement in Theft

In a major development, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Anuwar Khan has been arrested by the Sonapur Police in connection with an iron theft case, sources said on Sunday.

Anuwar Khan was the advisor of the All Kamrup District Students’ Union.

According to sources, a mixer machine used for railway construction work was stolen from Sorutari in Sonapur on November 7, 2024. The machine’s owner had filed a complaint at the Sonapur Police Station regarding the theft.

Following an investigation, the police recovered the stolen machine from a warehouse in Rangia’s Kamalpur locality. Sources also informed that the machine was taken away in a vehicle bearing registration number AS01NC4914. It has also been established that Anuwar Khan had collected the stolen equipment. Khan is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Further, immediately after his arrest, the All Kamrup District Students’ Union relieved Khan from his duties as a primary member of the AASU. This decision was enforced with immediate effect due to his engagement in actions that were deemed unconstitutional.