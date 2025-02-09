Kaziranga Sets Up Cameras for Tiger Monitoring, Golden Tiger Cub Draws Attention

The installation of tiger monitoring cameras for the year 2025 has commenced in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The process has already been completed in several areas, including the Laokhowa and Burachapori regions.

The cameras are being set up in areas where controlled burning has been concluded to ensure effective monitoring.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Director Sonali Ghosh stated that approximately eight lakh images captured by cameras last year are currently under analysis for identification.

She added, “Once the identification process is complete, the results of the tiger census will be announced.”

Ghosh further mentioned that the current tiger population in Kaziranga stands at 104, but there are expectations of an increase in numbers once the upcoming census results are available.

Meanwhile, the rare golden tiger has emerged as a major attraction for tourists visiting Kaziranga. Recently, a golden tiger cub has drawn significant attention. To determine the reason behind its unique colouration, samples of the tiger’s fur have been sent to a research laboratory in Bengaluru for analysis.

