Tourists Escape Unharmed as Gypsy Hits Electric Pole in Kaziranga

A tourist-laden Gypsy met with an accident today in the Kohora forest range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

According to reports, the Gypsy (registration number AS 12M-5211) lost control just before the Mihimukh entrance gate while heading for a jungle safari. The vehicle veered off the road and collided with an electric pole, breaking it completely.

Fortunately, no tourists were injured in the accident. The tourists later arranged for another vehicle to continue their safari.

It is noteworthy that on December 30, another Gypsy driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, overturned his vehicle carrying tourists, leaving three tourists seriously injured.

Among them, a tourist from Kolkata suffered a fractured left arm, and his daughter sustained severe back injuries.

Additionally, on January 3, a Gypsy driver’s reckless handling of the vehicle during a confrontation with two rhinos caused a mother and daughter to be flung out of the vehicle.

Incidents like these have raised concerns among those involved in the tourism business in the region.

