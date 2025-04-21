‘Lachit Kangri’: Ladakh’s Virgin Peak Named After “Lachit Borphukon”

In a momentous achievement, the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has successfully scaled a previously unclimbed Himalayan peak, marking the first milestone in its ambitious Triple Peak Expedition. At approximately 10:16 AM today (Monday), mountaineers Jayanta Nath and Shekhar Bordoloi reached the summit of the 6,365-meter-high peak in the Kyagar La Range of Ladakh. The newly conquered peak has been named 'Lachit Kangri' in honour of the legendary Ahom general Bir Lachit Borphukan, symbolizing his enduring legacy of bravery and leadership.

Four additional members of the 19-member team are currently en route to the summit, with expectations running high that they will also accomplish the ascent soon. Despite facing extremely cold and rough weather conditions, all team members are reported to be in good health and are now preparing to advance toward their next summit target.

The expedition, fully funded by the Government of Assam, is part of AMA’s broader mission titled "AMA Triple Peak Expedition & Kygar La Trekking", flagged off officially on April 6, 2025, from the AMA office at Madhuryya Bhawan, Ulubari, Guwahati. The teams departed from Guwahati Railway Station on April 7 and are scheduled to return on April 25.

The mountaineering team aims to summit three previously unscaled peaks, with the highest reaching an altitude of 6,340 meters. The expedition is split into two teams, one focusing on the triple peak ascents and the other navigating the treacherous terrains of the Kygar La region on foot.

Led by Manash Barooah and Shekhar Bordoloi, the expedition includes 19 dedicated adventurers: Upen Chakraborty (LO), Henry David Teron, Jeet Gogoi, Bhaskar Barman, Surajit Ronghang, Babita Goswami, Rubi Borah, Madhurjya Manjuri Borah, Tribeni Chetia, Tanushree Deka, Trishna Ramchiyary, Manoj Kumar Patowary, Manjit Kalita, Angshuman Borah, Dhrishti Kashyap Bordoloi, and Mriganka Sharma.

Speaking about the mission, the AMA President expressed immense pride in the team’s determination and preparedness, while the Chief Adviser emphasized the significance of such expeditions in nurturing a spirit of adventure, courage, and resilience among the youth of Assam.

The naming of the peak after Lachit Borphukan is a tribute not only to a historical icon of Assamese valor but also a symbolic gesture linking the state's heritage with its modern aspirations in the realm of adventure sports and exploration.