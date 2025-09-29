Leena Doley’s Daughter Allegedly Used Cancelled ST Certificate for DU Admission; FIR Filed

Controversial Assam cop Leena Doley, who was recently ousted from her post as Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP), has been accused of using cancelled Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate for her daughter to allegedly secure admission under the ST quota at Delhi University.

According to a petition submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), the certificate in question was originally issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Assam, but had been officially cancelled by the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) in September 2021.

Despite the cancellation, Divyana Lahan, her daughter, reportedly secured admission to The Hindu College and St. Stephen’s College in August 2024, which is a direct misuse of reservation policies for higher education.

The petition, filed by advocate Swanit Chaudhry, alleges that Divyana Lahan, in concert with her mother, engaged in fraudulent activity that constitutes cheating, perjury, and abetment of an offense by a public servant. It claims that the use of the revoked certificate not only violated legal safeguards for genuine Scheduled Tribe candidates but also deprived deserving students of their rightful opportunity to secure admission.

Moreover, the complaint is supported by extensive evidence, including court records, affidavits, school documents, social media posts, and official correspondence regarding the cancellation of the certificate.

Following the petition, Delhi University lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Maurice Nagar Police Station on September 28, 2025. The FIR was registered under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 3(1)(q) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The investigation has since been assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, DIU/North District, Delhi.

The petition calls for immediate and stringent action against Leena Doley, including departmental proceedings for her alleged role in facilitating the misuse of the cancelled certificate. It also urges Delhi University and the University Grants Commission to implement stricter verification mechanisms for caste certificates to prevent similar cases in the future. Additionally, the petition recommends that all state governments mandate online verification of caste certificates used for admissions and employment purposes.

Earlier this month, the Assam government had shunted out the former Dhubri SP Leena Doley, days after a peaceful demonstration by the Koch Rajbongshi community turned violent following a police lathi charge in Golokganj.

In the order, Doley was attached to the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, “in the interest of public service.” In her place, Debasish Borah, APS, Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, has been temporarily assigned to take charge of Dhubri, in addition to his own duties.

